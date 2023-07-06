PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say

The crash happened on Patrick Road late Wednesday night.
A man was killed after his motorcycle hit a tree on Patrick Road in Gastonia on Wednesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle crash late Wednesday night, officials said.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened on Patrick Road near Scott Road around 11 p.m.

Troopers said the driver of the motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name, but did say he was a 50-year-old man.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

