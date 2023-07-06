Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle crash late Wednesday night, officials said.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened on Patrick Road near Scott Road around 11 p.m.

Troopers said the driver of the motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name, but did say he was a 50-year-old man.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

