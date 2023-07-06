PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Mallie Weaver experiencing positive results after beginning trial medicine

The girl from Gaston County has been diagnosed with Smith Lemli Opitz Syndrome (SLOS).
Mallie Weaver
Mallie Weaver(Family photos)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This sweet girl lovvvvvvves her daddy. That’s according to her mom, Taylor Weaver.

Mallie Weaver spent her first day of life in NICU, and many days since. Her dad, James, has been around her…never giving up on any hope to help his little girl live the best life possible.

”She has him wrapped around her little finger, and it shows,” Taylor said, from their home in Stanly, in Gaston County. “She prefers him over anybody. I want James to know how proud I am of him and Mallie. Our girl is strong, and her daddy is a great dad. Being a medical parent can some times be tiring, but also rewarding. I feel like he was handpicked to be alongside her in this journey.”

After birth, Mallie wouldn’t eat and threw up very frequently. Mallie got diagnosed with Pierre Robin Sequence, since she had a cleft palate and a small bottom jaw. When Taylor and James got that diagnosis, they learned all about Pierre Robin Sequence. But then, as time moved on, Taylor said they knew that diagnosis was wrong.

”Before her 2nd birthday, she weighed a whopping 12.5-lbs,” Taylor said. “We decided to take her to see a geneticist. IT WAS THE BEST DECISION EVER! We went to Levine Children’s Specialty and as soon as Dr. Ferren walked into the room, we felt comforted. He evaluated her and immediately told us what he thought she had but needed to confirm with tests. A week later, we got the call to come in. Sure enough, Mallie was diagnosed with something totally different than we’d originally been told. She had something called Smith Lemli Opitz Syndrome.”

SLOS—as its referred—is a cholesterol deficiency that causes delays, slow weight gain, and health issues.

Last October, Mallie started a cholesterol supplement and is now on a trial medicine. Taylor says her daughter has improved with her communication, is taking more steps, socializing, gaining weight, and sometimes even wants food. Last month, she had her fourth, and hopefully final, surgery.

”Mallie is still tube-fed and can only walk with assistance, but we have high hopes she will walk by herself someday,” Taylor said. “She now weighs 18-lbs, and we’re excited to celebrate Mallie’s third birthday this October. She has the sweetest and silliest personality…that never changes. Her favorite things to do are watching Mrs. Rachel, playing with her butterfly toy, going to gymnastics class, and to be in a pool, as long as it is warm.”

Taylor said her daughter is one of a few people in the Charlotte-area living with Smith Lemli Opitz Syndrome.

”For us, it is a learning experience,” she said. “I’m reaching out to hopefully bring awareness to this rare syndrome, but to also give credit to my husband. Really, want to give credit to all parents who are parenting a child with an uphill medical battle. Many parents have full-time jobs—James does—but still manage to commit to these kids and be the best they can be for and with them. I appreciate James more than he even knows.”

Welcome to #MollysKids, Mallie. Thank you, Taylor, for reaching out and sharing your family with us.

- Molly

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

