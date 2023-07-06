Lexington Police: Man wanted after impersonating officer at gas station

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police are searching for a Lexington man after they said he impersonated a police officer at a gas station.

Investigators said on Wednesday, June 7, Brian Lee Carlson presented himself as a police officer at a gas station on West Main Street.

Four victims at the gas station told officers, Carlson approached them in the gas station parking lot and accused one of them of stealing a can of beer.

The victims stated they believed Carlson was an officer and allowed him to search their vehicle.

During the incident, the victims said Carlson had his hand on a holstered handgun and made them feel threatened.

Once he found no stolen item in their vehicle, he let the victims go.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Detective Mariah Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or by email at mtomaino@lexsc.com or by submitting a tip to Midlands Crimestoppers.

