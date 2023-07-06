PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lexington police arrest man for impersonating an officer

Brian Lee Carlson, age 38 of Lexington was arrested by the Lexington Police Department for...
Brian Lee Carlson, age 38 of Lexington was arrested by the Lexington Police Department for impersonating a police officer.(Lexington Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby and Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a man who impersonated an officer has been arrested.

Investigators say, Lexington man Brian Lee Carlson, 38, was arrested overnight after he presented himself as a police officer on Wednesday, June 7, at a gas station on West Main Street.

Four victims at the gas station told officers Carlson approached them in the gas station parking lot and accused one of them of stealing a can of beer.

The victims stated they believed Carlson was an officer and allowed him to search their vehicle.

During the incident, the victims said Carlson had his hand on a holstered handgun and made them feel threatened.

Once he found no stolen item in their vehicle, he let the victims go.

Carlson is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center according to officers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police's SWAT team is assisting officers with a situation in a north...
Police: SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
Union County Sheriff's deputies found 18-year-old Jacob Williamson's body in Monroe after he...
‘This is not right’: Family friend remembers 18-year-old killed in Union County
More than 12,000 PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," have been discovered.
‘Forever chemicals’ detected in multiple NC water sources, study reveals
Sheriff: K-9 passed away inside of hot patrol car after engine shut off
Rowan Co. Sheriff’s K-9 died of heat exhaustion following ‘accident’
A man was killed after his motorcycle hit a tree on Patrick Road in Gastonia on Wednesday night.
Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say

Latest News

An explosion at Franklinville United Methodist Church caused the building to partially collapse...
North Carolina church partially collapses after gas explosion, firefighters say
Officials with the Union County Sheriff's Office say phone tracking data taken from the Life360...
“It’s vital”: Phone tracking data used to find South Carolina teen in Union County
Brandon Augustine (left) and Mildred Chestnut (right).
Parents wanted in child abuse case arrested, CMPD says
Seasonable conditions continue as we close out the work week
Rising temperatures to close week, Scattered storms throughout weekend
Seasonable conditions continue as we close out the work week
Rising temperatures to close week, Scattered storms throughout weekend