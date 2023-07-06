PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Kannapolis 101 Classes start September 12, residents can apply now

By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Curious about how city government works? Want a behind the scenes look at everything from the police department to economic development to the water treatment plant? Want to understand how the city budget works?

Kannapolis 101 is a hands-on program where residents meet city staff, visit facilities, and learn how city government works. This special nine-week program starts Tuesday, September 12 and continues each Tuesday until November 13. Classes are held from 6-8:30 p.m. at various city facilities.

The program is free, and priority is given to Kannapolis residents.

Kannapolis 101 topics include:

• Overview of City Government

• Finance Department

• Public Works & Water Treatment

• Planning

• Police Department

• Parks & Recreation

• Fire Department

• Economic Development/Downtown Revitalization

Seats are limited, so sign up today. Applications are due at 5 p.m. on August 4, 2023. If you are interested in participating in the 2023 program, please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/Kannapolis101 to complete the online application.

