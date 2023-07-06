‘It’s infuriating’: Family of man lost in scaffolding accident reacts to on-site safety violations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a scaffolding collapse in January killed three men and hurt two others at a construction site, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced last week it had found nine serious OSHA violations.

Stacey Bonilla lost her nephew at the Dilworth construction site along East Morehead Street just days into 2023.

Two other families also lost their loved ones, Gilberto Fernandez and Jesus Olivares.

Half a year later, they all learned of nine safety violations on-site that day.

“It could’ve been prevented,” Bonilla said. “If you know that somebody could’ve prevented the death of a loved one, it’s more than frustrating. It’s infuriating.”

The problem isn’t isolated to this case.

OSHA said since January, it did nearly 70 construction inspections in Mecklenburg County.

Compliance officers found 41 serious, and two repeat violations, laying down a total penalty of over $110,000 at sites across the area.

In the East Morehead Street case, the Labor Department cited two companies, Friends Masonry Construction LLC and Old North State Masonry LLC.

Documents showed they did not construct or inspect the scaffolds properly, that parts were damaged or weakened, and the scaffolds couldn’t support the weight.

WBTV reached out to the two companies for comment, but has not heard back.

