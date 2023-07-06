PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Forever chemicals’ detected in multiple NC water sources, study reveals

A U.S. Geological Survey study revealed that 4 out of 11 test sites in the state were positive for PFAS.
By Faith Alford
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The water you and your family drink, bathe or swim in could be contaminated with chemicals known as “forever chemicals.”

A new study from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) found that nearly half of the tap water in America contains those chemicals.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a class of 12,000 different man-made chemicals.

In the past, WBTV has reported about the issue along the Cape Fear River, where the Chemours plant in Fayetteville polluted the river with PFAS chemicals for years.

USGS researchers tested water in 716 communities across the country, including 11 in North Carolina, according to the peer-reviewed journal article published by Science Direct.

The tests included private wells and public water supplies. They found PFAS in four of the North Carolina test sites.

While the study does not give the exact locations of the North Carolina test sites, the map shows positive tests at a private well near Durham, and public water supplies near Wilmington, Raleigh and Charlotte.

The researchers found most of the positive tests for PFAS chemicals in urban areas and close to plants, which could potentially be sources for PFAS.

Exposure to these chemicals has been linked to cancer, decreased fertility, liver damage and other health problems.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering new rules for PFAS in drinking water.

Related: EPA announces proposed regulations of ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
A video captured a massive fight that broke out at Romare Bearden Park on Tuesday night.
CMPD: 32 arrested or cited after brawl breaks out at Romare Bearden Park
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
Box truck driver charged after 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash, troopers say
Joshua Newton (left) and Victoria Smith (right).
Two charged after missing 18-year-old found dead in Union County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
More than $1 billion available in NC’s unclaimed property fund

Latest News

Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say
West Sugar Creek Road is closed at Hidden Valley Road due to downed power lines.
Downed power lines close part of busy northeast Charlotte road
Brian Kyle Gantt, 37, was charged.
Rockwell man accused in case involving kidnapping, assault
Imran Chowdhury currently holds the Diana Davis Spencer Chair in Social Entrepreneurship at...
Catawba College names Chowdhury as new Ketner School of Business Dean