Downed power lines close part of busy northeast Charlotte road

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Downed power lines have closed part of a busy northeast Charlotte road on Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, West Sugar Creek Road is blocked at Hidden Valley Road due to the downed lines.

Officials said to expect significant delays.

Those traveling in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Drivers in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

