PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

7 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into school in Wimbledon, not far from tennis tournament

Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground...
Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground and air ambulances.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — London police say seven children and two adults were injured Thursday when a car crashed into an elementary school in Wimbledon, in southwest London.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident was not being treated as a “terror” attack.

Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground and air ambulances. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, police added. There have been no arrests.

The incident occurred about a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous tennis tournament. The road the incident took place on is very narrow.

“The size of the response tells you how serious the incident is and there are a number of casualties, and I understand that a number of those are being treated as critical,” Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon’s representative in Parliament, told the BBC.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
A video captured a massive fight that broke out at Romare Bearden Park on Tuesday night.
CMPD: 32 arrested or cited after brawl breaks out at Romare Bearden Park
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
Box truck driver charged after 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash, troopers say
Joshua Newton (left) and Victoria Smith (right).
Two charged after missing 18-year-old found dead in Union County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
More than $1 billion available in NC’s unclaimed property fund

Latest News

Man killed in Gaston County motorcycle crash, troopers say
‘This is not right’: Family friend remembers 18-year-old killed in Union County
‘Forever chemicals’ detected in multiple NC water sources, study reveals
‘It’s infuriating’: Family of man lost in scaffolding accident reacts to on-site safety violations
Family of man killed reacts to discovery of safety violations at Charlotte construction site
Family of man killed reacts to discovery of safety violations at Charlotte construction site