Water woes for residents of Rowan mobile home park after owner limits access to three hours a day

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of families in a mobile home park in Rowan County reached out to WBTV after their running water was restricted by the landlord to only three hours a day.

The landlord says there’s a leak and that until it can be located and fixed, they have to limit the water to more than a dozen homes. It’s been going on for a month now, and they want answers, and water.

The taps and the spigots are dry at the Mobile Manor off Hartley Road, except for certain times a day.

SOT 2:54 (Brandy Brewer, Resident)

“7 in the morning to 8:30, then it’s cut off the rest of the day until 7 to 8:30 at night,” said resident Brandy Brewer.

It’s been that way for a month, right after residents got a notice saying there was a problem with the wells at the park. The residents say for them the problem is inconvenient and expensive.

“I work second shift so unless I get up early in the morning I can’t shower,” said Bobby Nichols.

Some folks have barrels filled with water and a pump, others bought a water tank that goes in a pickup, and nearly all are buying case water case of bottled water.

“There are 16 trailers in here and we’re all dealing with it,” Brewer added. “It gets expensive, that’s what happens…especially buying gallons of water, flush toilets with three kids…you have to go to family’s house to take a shower. The hot water ain’t working so if you take one here it’s going to be cold, so we have to leave the home, go somewhere else, just to take a shower.”

And they say it’s especially hard on families with children.

“I got kids and this is really hard to keep this going,” said mom Shayla Stack. “This is unbelievable. This is crazy. I’m sweating. I need a shower.”

Linda Head, the park’s owner said today that this was a stressful situation for her as well, saying “We are working on it right now. I’m sorry for them. I have 40 people without water, and I can’t find the leak.”

The owner says they are working as fast as they can to locate and fix the leak, but until then…

“Can’t wash dishes, can’t wash clothes, had to go to the laundromat to wash clothes, sink is full of dirty dishes, gotta eat out, got kids, can’t shower, they get dirty, it’s crazy,” Nichols said.

WBTV contacted Alyssa Harris, the Public Health Director for Rowan County. Harris provided this link to the North Carolina Department of Justice website that deals with the rights renters in North Carolina have, and how to file a complaint if a situation goes unresolved.

