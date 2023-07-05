PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Video shows brawl at Romare Bearden Park, police respond to ‘several fights’

The large fight broke out as families were gathering to watch fireworks in Uptown.
A video captured a massive fight that broke out at Romare Bearden Park on Tuesday night.
A video captured a massive fight that broke out at Romare Bearden Park on Tuesday night.(Charlit)
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A violent fight broke out Tuesday night at Romare Bearden Park, just as families were gathering to watch fireworks in Uptown.

Video showed several people throwing punches while others scrambled to get out of the way.

Police said they do not currently have any information to share, but could provide more later this morning.

The video showed officers rushing in and working to pull people apart before detaining them.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that they intervened in several fights involving juveniles, resulting in multiple arrests.

Police also said they seized four guns.

Medic said it responded to three medical calls, as well as a report of shots fired last night at the park, but didn’t take anyone to the hospital.

