PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Two charged after missing 18-year-old found dead in Union County

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the teenager’s death.
Joshua Newton (left) and Victoria Smith (right).
Joshua Newton (left) and Victoria Smith (right).(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged with the death of an 18-year-old in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Kierstyn Williamson was reported missing from Laurens, S.C., on July 2 after she was not heard from or seen since the evening of June 30.

Authorities received information that she may have been at a house in the 500 block of Bethphage Lane in Monroe.

In the days following, deputies and detectives worked to investigate the circumstances surrounding Williamson’s disappearance.

On Tuesday afternoon, they found a body believed to be that of the teenager.

Two suspects, 25-year-old Joshua Newton and 22-year-old Victoria Smith, were identified during the investigation.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Newton is charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice, while Smith is charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this case as they begin to mourn this unimaginable loss,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “Over the past several days, the men and women of the Union County Sheriff’s Office have fully dedicated themselves to this case and ensuring the people responsible for this tragic loss were brought to justice.”

Both Newton and Smith are being held in the Union County Jail.

Related: Fifth person arrested, charged after Union County woman killed

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
Box truck driver charged after 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash, troopers say
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster
This is the ninth year of the SkyShow in uptown Charlotte.
Annual 4th of July SkyShow happening at Truist Field
Keith Austin was a student-athlete at South Mecklenburg High School.
South Mecklenburg High student-athlete drowns in Lake Norman, sources say

Latest News

Save the Date! Here’s when tickets go on sale for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home
Northwest Charlotte house catches fire after fireworks shot into it, firefighters say
Video shows brawl at Romare Bearden Park, police respond to ‘several fights’
1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Charlotte shooting, police searching for suspect
More than $1 billion available in NC’s unclaimed property fund