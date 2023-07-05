Two charged after missing 18-year-old found dead in Union County

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged with the death of an 18-year-old in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Kierstyn Williamson was reported missing from Laurens, S.C., on July 2 after she was not heard from or seen since the evening of June 30.

Authorities received information that she may have been at a house in the 500 block of Bethphage Lane in Monroe.

In the days following, deputies and detectives worked to investigate the circumstances surrounding Williamson’s disappearance.

On Tuesday afternoon, they found a body believed to be that of the teenager.

Two suspects, 25-year-old Joshua Newton and 22-year-old Victoria Smith, were identified during the investigation.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Newton is charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice, while Smith is charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this case as they begin to mourn this unimaginable loss,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “Over the past several days, the men and women of the Union County Sheriff’s Office have fully dedicated themselves to this case and ensuring the people responsible for this tragic loss were brought to justice.”

Both Newton and Smith are being held in the Union County Jail.

