Suspect in Rock Hill carjacking arrested in Salisbury

Car reported stolen was located on Old S. Main St.
Junie Christopher Pagan, 20, was charged.
Junie Christopher Pagan, 20, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man suspected in an armed carjacking in Rock Hill, SC, was arrested in Salisbury on July 4.

According to Salisbury Police, officers located Junie Christopher Pagan, 20, at a location on Jake Alexander Blvd. While interviewing Pagan, he reportedly told officers that the car he had stolen could be found on Old South Main St. in Salisbury.

Pagan was charged as an out-of-state fugitive and placed in the Rowan Co. Detention Center to await extradition to South Carolina.

Bond was set at $150,000.

