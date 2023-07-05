Summer pattern of heat, humidity, daily storm chances continues
Friday and Saturday will be a rinse-and-repeat of what we’ve seen so far this week, just add a few more storms!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and humid conditions continue as we approach the end of the week. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s by Thursday morning with a few lingering showers and storms possible into the overnight period.
- END OF WEEK: Near-normal, humid, scattered storms
- WEEKEND: Still hot, scattered storms likely
- NEXT WEEK: Starting cooler with more rain, then hotter and drier
Temperatures will heat up quickly back into the low 90s Thursday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Widely scattered showers and storms will then develop once again by the afternoon and early evening hours.
Friday and Saturday will be a rinse-and-repeat of what we’ve seen so far this week, just add a few more storms!
By Sunday and Monday, temperatures will trend downwards, and rain coverage will trend upwards. It won’t be a washout both days but be flexible with those outdoor plans! We dry out and heat up by the end of the 7-day forecast.
Keep the free WBTV First Alert Weather App handy this week so you can check radar and temperatures before heading out the door!
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.