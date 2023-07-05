PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Summer pattern of heat, humidity, daily storm chances continues

Friday and Saturday will be a rinse-and-repeat of what we’ve seen so far this week, just add a few more storms!
By Sunday and Monday, temperatures will trend downwards, and rain coverage will trend upwards.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and humid conditions continue as we approach the end of the week. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s by Thursday morning with a few lingering showers and storms possible into the overnight period.

  • END OF WEEK: Near-normal, humid, scattered storms
  • WEEKEND: Still hot, scattered storms likely
  • NEXT WEEK: Starting cooler with more rain, then hotter and drier

Temperatures will heat up quickly back into the low 90s Thursday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Widely scattered showers and storms will then develop once again by the afternoon and early evening hours.

Friday and Saturday will be a rinse-and-repeat of what we’ve seen so far this week, just add a few more storms!

By Sunday and Monday, temperatures will trend downwards, and rain coverage will trend upwards. It won’t be a washout both days but be flexible with those outdoor plans! We dry out and heat up by the end of the 7-day forecast.

Keep the free WBTV First Alert Weather App handy this week so you can check radar and temperatures before heading out the door!

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

