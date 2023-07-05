Sewage spill leads to No Swim Advisory for part of Lake Norman

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A sewage spill has led to a No Swim Advisory being issued Wednesday for a portion of Lake Norman, officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, an estimated 875 gallons of sewage spilled into Lake Norman from a failed pipe at Jetton Road in Cornelius.

No Swim Advisory issued for portion of Lake Norman due to sewage spill at 18630 Jetton Rd. Visit https://t.co/snZAz0f9vv for details. pic.twitter.com/7uxYIVf3Zf — CharMeck Storm Water (@StormWaterCM) July 5, 2023

Crews said the line is being repaired and the discharge discontinued.

According to Storm Water Services, staff will monitor water quality in the area until bacteria levels are determined to be suitable for human contact, at which time the No Swim Advisory will be lifted.

“Since this portion of Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” Rusty Rozzelle, water quality program manager, said.

