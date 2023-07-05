PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sewage spill leads to No Swim Advisory for part of Lake Norman

Crews said the line is being repaired and the discharge discontinued.
A No Swim Advisory has been issued for a part of Lake Norman following a sewage spill.
A No Swim Advisory has been issued for a part of Lake Norman following a sewage spill.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A sewage spill has led to a No Swim Advisory being issued Wednesday for a portion of Lake Norman, officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, an estimated 875 gallons of sewage spilled into Lake Norman from a failed pipe at Jetton Road in Cornelius.

Crews said the line is being repaired and the discharge discontinued.

According to Storm Water Services, staff will monitor water quality in the area until bacteria levels are determined to be suitable for human contact, at which time the No Swim Advisory will be lifted.

“Since this portion of Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” Rusty Rozzelle, water quality program manager, said.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this advisory as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
2 killed in Rowan Co. crash involving motorcycle, box truck, officials say
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster
This is the ninth year of the SkyShow in uptown Charlotte.
Annual 4th of July SkyShow happening at Truist Field
Keith Austin was a student-athlete at South Mecklenburg High School.
South Mecklenburg High student-athlete drowns in Lake Norman, sources say

Latest News

Save the Date! Here’s when tickets go on sale for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home
Northwest Charlotte house catches fire after fireworks shot into it, firefighters say
Video shows brawl at Romare Bearden Park, police respond to ‘several fights’
1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Charlotte shooting, police searching for suspect
More than $1 billion available in NC’s unclaimed property fund