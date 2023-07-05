SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday morning in a crash in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 161 near Paraham Road.

Troopers said a 2018 Toyota Scion was traveling eastbound on Highway 161 when it hit the pedestrian. The driver of the Scion wasn’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No further details were immediately made available.

