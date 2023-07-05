Road closed near downtown Matthews due to water main break

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A street near downtown Matthews is currently closed due to a water main break, police said.

According to the Matthews Police Department, South Trade Street is closed between Matthews and Charles streets.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to use Highway 51 as an alternate route.

Police did not say how long the repairs could take or how long the roadway will be closed.

Drivers in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.