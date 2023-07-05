PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Pyrotechnics expert shares behind-the-scenes look at 4th of July fireworks show

Learn about the safety and preparation that goes into America's favorite holiday tradition
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While a spectacular fireworks show may only be minutes long, what goes into it takes hours of work and months of careful planning.

“It’s not just fireworks and you go home,” explained Jeremiah Brydon, a pyrotechnics operator with Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics, a company that holds several fireworks show across the Carolinas.

“[Precautions are] crucial,” he said.

He said for a 4th of July fireworks show like the one in Kannapolis after the Cannon Ballers baseball game, there are over 500 fireworks to load up on the day of.

In advance, he needs to work with fire officials to get a permit, and he needs to plan on having both fire extinguishers and safety vehicles on hand.

He also said it’s imperative to shoot them off with enough room for spectators to safely view; 280 feet, in Tuesday’s case.

“We’ve had incidents in the past where we’ve had close calls and stuff,” said Brydon.

That’s why he has to pay attention to the small things, like cleaning tubes and carefully inspecting every future firework.

“You’ve got to look at every shell as you load it,” he said. “If one of these shells had a bunch of powder in the bottom that wasn’t in the lift charge, it doesn’t go up it goes out.”

Tuesday night, Brydon manually lit the fireworks, which means he had to wear a fireman’s jacket, gloves, goggles, a hard hat and all cotton to keep himself safe that close to the explosions.

When he’s not six feet from the flames, he said they often have e-matches that light the fireworks up via a computer, allowing them to be farther away.

