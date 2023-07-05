PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One person killed in Salisbury house fire

The fire was reported early on Monday morning.
The fire was reported at a house on Confederate Avenue.
The fire was reported at a house on Confederate Avenue.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a house fire on Confederate Avenue in Salisbury on Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire inside of a home in the 800 block of Confederate Avenue on Monday morning just after midnight.

According to officials, Salisbury firefighters immediately entered and searched the home. They located and rescued a person from a bedroom.

Firefighters administered medical care and extinguished the fire, which was contained to one bedroom. There were no injuries to firefighters.

The victim was transported to the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center by Rowan EMS paramedics. The patient passed away on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Salisbury Fire Marshal’s Office with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
2 killed in Rowan Co. crash involving motorcycle, box truck, officials say
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster
This is the ninth year of the SkyShow in uptown Charlotte.
Annual 4th of July SkyShow happening at Truist Field
Keith Austin was a student-athlete at South Mecklenburg High School.
South Mecklenburg High student-athlete drowns in Lake Norman, sources say

Latest News

Save the Date! Here’s when tickets go on sale for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home
Northwest Charlotte house catches fire after fireworks shot into it, firefighters say
Video shows brawl at Romare Bearden Park, police respond to ‘several fights’
1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Charlotte shooting, police searching for suspect
More than $1 billion available in NC’s unclaimed property fund