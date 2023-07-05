One person killed in Salisbury house fire

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a house fire on Confederate Avenue in Salisbury on Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire inside of a home in the 800 block of Confederate Avenue on Monday morning just after midnight.

According to officials, Salisbury firefighters immediately entered and searched the home. They located and rescued a person from a bedroom.

Firefighters administered medical care and extinguished the fire, which was contained to one bedroom. There were no injuries to firefighters.

The victim was transported to the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center by Rowan EMS paramedics. The patient passed away on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Salisbury Fire Marshal’s Office with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

