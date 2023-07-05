PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Northwest Charlotte house catches fire after fireworks shot into it, firefighters say

The fire broke out on Cantwell Street early Wednesday morning.
A house on Cantwell Street in northwest Charlotte caught fire after fireworks were shot into it.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters were called to a home in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning after someone shot fireworks into it, officials said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 900 block of Cantwell Street, just off of Bradford Drive.

Once at the scene, firefighters found the home in heavy smoke and controlled the fire in 17 minutes.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Firefighters said the home was vacant.

Officials estimated the house sustained about $25,000 in damage.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: Firefighters: Charlotte house fire set intentionally

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
2 killed in Rowan Co. crash involving motorcycle, box truck, officials say
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster
This is the ninth year of the SkyShow in uptown Charlotte.
Annual 4th of July SkyShow happening at Truist Field
Keith Austin was a student-athlete at South Mecklenburg High School.
South Mecklenburg High student-athlete drowns in Lake Norman, sources say

Latest News

Save the Date! Here’s when tickets go on sale for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home
Northwest Charlotte house catches fire after fireworks shot into it, firefighters say
Video shows brawl at Romare Bearden Park, police respond to ‘several fights’
1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Charlotte shooting, police searching for suspect
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
More than $1 billion available in NC’s unclaimed property fund