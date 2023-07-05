Northwest Charlotte house catches fire after fireworks shot into it, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters were called to a home in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning after someone shot fireworks into it, officials said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 900 block of Cantwell Street, just off of Bradford Drive.

Once at the scene, firefighters found the home in heavy smoke and controlled the fire in 17 minutes.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Firefighters said the home was vacant.

Officials estimated the house sustained about $25,000 in damage.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

