PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘No Labels’ faces backlash as it mulls 2024 shakeup with third-party bid

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With the 2024 campaign in full swing, candidates on both sides of the aisle are making their pitches to voters. But there could be a candidate out there we do not know about yet, who may even enter the race after the primary season begins in 2024.

“We just have to have the option should we need it,” said Holly Page, co-founder of No Labels.

The bipartisan organization is laying the groundwork to shake up the 2024 campaign working to combat extremes on both sides of the political aisle. Page argues a Trump-Biden rematch is looking backwards. She believes millions of Americans want a new direction.

“They want what’s best for the nation and they don’t really care what’s best for the Democratic or Republican Party,” said Page.

The chances of a third-party ticket winning are miniscule, but Page notes the ticket could bring certain policies to the forefront that are later enacted by a winning candidate.

‘No Labels’ is waiting until after Super Tuesday in March 2024 to announce the ticket. Page would not commit to a name, but some have suggested the moderate Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), former Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD), or Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), all of whom are affiliated with the organization.

“We are the opposite of sowers of chaos. We want to know what the reality of the situation is unlike some of our critics who pretend like they know all and can see the future,” said Page.

No Labels has plenty of those critics. The organization is accused of being a scam that flouts campaign finance laws for not disclosing donors. Page stands by their policies and argues other politicians hide some of their donors as well.

There is also the question of which party a ‘No Labels’ candidate might hurt more, despite Democrats being adamant it is their side that will suffer.

“It doesn’t take much for a third-party candidate to impact a presidential election,” said Amy Walter, a political expert from Cook Political Report.

Walter says some Republicans disillusioned with Trump could also be pulled away by a third ticket. Walter says with two polarizing frontrunners, a third-party entry could break either way.

“It starts to add up and it’s hard to know exactly who it impacts,” said Walter.

In April 2024 ‘No Labels’ will hold a convention in Dallas, Texas, where, as of now, they are planning to unveil their presidential ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
Box truck driver charged after 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash, troopers say
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster
A video captured a massive fight that broke out at Romare Bearden Park on Tuesday night.
CMPD: 32 arrested or cited after brawl breaks out at Romare Bearden Park
This is the ninth year of the SkyShow in uptown Charlotte.
Annual 4th of July SkyShow happening at Truist Field

Latest News

‘No Labels’ faces backlash as it mulls 2024 shakeup with third-party bid
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden to visit Midlands on Thursday
Homeowners in The Palisades raise concerns about the main road through their community that's...
Homeowners in Palisades worry about crashes, risks on ‘orphan road’
A majority of the provisions in North Carolina's 12-week abortion ban go into effect on...
Federal judge blocks portion of N.C. 12-week abortion ban