Nearly 20,000 people picked up free computers in Mecklenburg County

All were offered through the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s “MeckTech” program, run mostly by volunteers.
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you wait for fireworks tonight, I bring you a story that falls in the category of “Cool Things You Probably Didn’t Know Happened.”

Nearly 20,000 people picked up free laptops in Mecklenburg County from September of last year, until June of 2023. NEARLY 20,000 LAPTOPS. That’s a massive number.

All were offered through the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s “MeckTech” program, run mostly by volunteers. This group held eleven free laptop distribution events over the nine months. They have 270 laptops yet to distribute to those who might need one.

We often talk about “the digital divide” and—especially during COVID and virtual learning—how the gap between the have’s and have not’s make a difference. Yes, for kids and homeschooling, but the lack of technology also impacts people who normally rely on public computer labs and internet through the library. These people were left WiFi-less during COVID, because COVID shut libraries down.

The library purchased 20,000 refurbished laptops, all which were upfitted with free software for word processing, virtual conferencing, and internet browsing.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library)

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library spokesperson Emery Ortiz tells me that in the height of the pandemic, census data showed as many as 40,000-60,000 homes in Mecklenburg County didn’t have a laptop or computer. The acknowledgment about this community-wide problem, ended up generating an $8-million grant for the library.

“With everything happening at home—work and education—it created an enormous digital equity issue,” Ortiz said. “So with that grant, the library knew exactly how it should use the grant money.”

The library purchased 20,000 refurbished laptops, all which were upfitted with free software for word processing, virtual conferencing, and internet browsing. The library also partnered with AvidXchange to get volunteers (562 volunteers helped, total!) to help distribute the computers, free of charge.

The people who received the free computers were identified through various community charitable programs. Many were kids, though lots of families with adults applying for jobs and reliant on internet for the jobs they had, also received a free device.

