More than $1 billion available in NC’s unclaimed property fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is more than $1 billion in North Carolina’s unclaimed property fund, according to the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer.

The unclaimed money belongs to people who live or have lived in North Carolina but haven’t claimed the cash. The fund also holds money that may be entitled to businesses or organizations.

Dale Folwell, the North Carolina state treasurer, is the one responsible for managing the fund and distributing the money to the people it belongs to.

“Getting the money back in the hands of the rightful owners is one of the fun parts about being the keeper of the public purse in North Carolina,” Folwell told WBTV in a Zoom interview earlier this year.

He said there are more than 20 million entries on NCCash.com, the state’s website that allows users to see if they have unclaimed property.

Folwell said that the unclaimed money could be from any number of sources. He explained that some residents are owed a final paycheck from a job, but they moved before the check was delivered. Sometimes the unclaimed cash is entitled to a resident because they overpaid on a medical bill or utility bill.

NCCash.com has a link to an easy-to-search database where users can search their name to see if they have money in the unclaimed property fund.

WBTV checked the unclaimed cash fund for several Charlotte residents to see if they were entitled to unclaimed money. Charlotte resident David Guerra discovered that he may be entitled to $10. He said he was previously unaware of the unclaimed property fund.

“Yeah, that’s crazy,” Guerra said. “More people should know about it.”

Chris Surratt, a Lincoln County resident, said he learned that he may be entitled to more than $80 after speaking to WBTV about the unclaimed property fund.

“It will definitely fill up my tank,” he said.

After speaking with WBTV, Wilma Downing, a Charlotte resident, discovered that she likely had more than $100 in unclaimed cash in North Carolina’s unclaimed property fund.

“That’s like a birthday gift, sure, great I’ll take it!” she told WBTV.

To check the unclaimed cash fund, click here.

