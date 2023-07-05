More hot and humid weather in Wednesday’s forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More hot and humid weather is in store for Wednesday, as chances for afternoon and evening storms remain possible.

Today: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening thunderstorms possible

Tomorrow: Sun and clouds, scattered afternoon/evening storms possible

Through the Weekend: Seasonal, afternoon/evening storms still possible

Our weather pattern will not be changing much over the next few days and the ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat and storm chances will stick around for another day or so.

Wednesday's forecast across the state (WBTV First Alert Weather)

This will mean another afternoon/evening with the potential for a few storms.

Today’s humidity levels will be a touch lower than earlier this week, but with temps topping out around 90s, Heat Index values will top out in the upper 90s and low triple-digits.

Most of today will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s, otherwise expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday into next weekend, afternoon highs will not be as hot, but will still climb into the upper 80s with chances for scattered storms in the afternoon.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

