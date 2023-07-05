PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Get out of the water’: Video shows large shark swimming very close to beachgoers

A video shows a shark swimming very close to beachgoers at Navarre Beach in Florida. (Source: Cristy Cox/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - Swimmers in Florida got a bit of a scare over Independence Day weekend thanks to a shark swimming dangerously close.

The shark was reportedly spotted on Monday at Navarre Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

Cristy Cox shared a video of the close encounter, showing several people in the water as the shark’s dorsal fin can be seen next to them in the shallow waters.

Several people are heard telling fellow swimmers to “Get out of the water!” With another saying, “Hurry, hurry.”

As people begin to clear the water and head to higher ground, the shark then disappears out of Cox’s view.

“That sucker came close!” a person is heard saying at the end of the video.

Florida authorities did not report any injuries that day regarding the shark but there have been several shark sightings so far this summer at Florida beaches.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
Box truck driver charged after 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash, troopers say
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster
A video captured a massive fight that broke out at Romare Bearden Park on Tuesday night.
CMPD: 32 arrested or cited after brawl breaks out at Romare Bearden Park
This is the ninth year of the SkyShow in uptown Charlotte.
Annual 4th of July SkyShow happening at Truist Field

Latest News

A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Tuesday sets unofficial record for hottest day on Earth; Wednesday may break it
The wildlife agency said officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in...
Parks and Wildlife officers rescue bald eagle on Fourth of July
Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever...
Angler sets world record after reeling in 12-pound largemouth bass
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly...
1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5