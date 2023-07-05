Four adults, two dogs displaced after fire in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four adults were displaced after a house fire in Rowan County on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a house just after 8:00 a.m. on Saw Dust Trail. Fire officials say the fire started in an area of the house near a hot water heater.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping four adults and two dogs who were displaced as a result of the fire.

