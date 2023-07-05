Four adults, two dogs displaced after fire in Rowan Co.
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four adults were displaced after a house fire in Rowan County on Wednesday.
Firefighters responded to a house just after 8:00 a.m. on Saw Dust Trail. Fire officials say the fire started in an area of the house near a hot water heater.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is helping four adults and two dogs who were displaced as a result of the fire.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.