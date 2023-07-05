PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Four adults, two dogs displaced after fire in Rowan Co.

The fire was reported just after 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
The fire was reported just after 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four adults were displaced after a house fire in Rowan County on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a house just after 8:00 a.m. on Saw Dust Trail. Fire officials say the fire started in an area of the house near a hot water heater.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping four adults and two dogs who were displaced as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
The crash happened on Stokes Ferry Rd. near High Rock Rd.
Box truck driver charged after 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash, troopers say
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster
This is the ninth year of the SkyShow in uptown Charlotte.
Annual 4th of July SkyShow happening at Truist Field
Keith Austin was a student-athlete at South Mecklenburg High School.
South Mecklenburg High student-athlete drowns in Lake Norman, sources say

Latest News

Save the Date! Here’s when tickets go on sale for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home
Northwest Charlotte house catches fire after fireworks shot into it, firefighters say
Video shows brawl at Romare Bearden Park, police respond to ‘several fights’
1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Charlotte shooting, police searching for suspect
More than $1 billion available in NC’s unclaimed property fund