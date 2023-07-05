Deputies in Davidson and Rowan arrest man in kidnapping case

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say they’ve arrested a man who kidnapped his former girlfriend and repeatedly threatened to kill her.

Investigators say that on Tuesday morning, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team assisted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Davison County Sheriff’s Office in the apprehension of a kidnapping suspect and the rescue of the victim in the case.

The incident reportedly began on Tuesday night when detectives were contacted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and told that a kidnapping had occurred in the Denton area of Davidson County near the Rowan County line.

The suspect, John Christopher Yarbrough, was said to have forcibly entered the residence of his estranged girlfriend and dragged her from the house while her children hid in the home.

Deputies say Yarborough was known to be armed and had made numerous threats through text messages to the victim that he was going to kill her.

Yarbrough was found early on Tuesday at the Wildlife access off River Road in Rowan County. Special Response Team members moved in and were able to take Yarbrough into custody and rescue the alleged victim in the case.

Yarbrough was turned over to Davidson County deputies.

Deputies say he has an extensive criminal history and has assaulted the victim in the case numerous times. The victim in this case did not appear to have any injuries, according to investigators.

