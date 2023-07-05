Crime Stoppers: Public assistance still needed to help identify Charlotte robbery suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police still need to make arrests in multiple robberies that have been featured in WBTV’s Crime Stoppers series. Each robbery resulted in cash being stolen.

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department still need to make an arrest after a robbery at a convenience store in east Charlotte.

The incident happened Monday, April 17 around 6:30 a.m. at the Xpress Mart on Albemarle Road near Reddman Road in east Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the business shows the man enter the business and walk to the front counter. The video shows the man then point a gun at the store clerk. The wig-wearing bandit left the business after getting cash.

Police also need help identifying the person who robbed a hotel in northeast Charlotte.

The incident happened Friday, April 28 around 9 p.m. at the Continental Inn on W. Sugar Creek Road.

Surveillance images from the hotel show the robbery suspect in the front lobby. The individual was wearing what appeared to be a ski mask and a hoodie with the word ‘PINK’ in large lettering.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the intruder pointed a handgun at a hotel employee and demanded money. The suspect left the hotel after taking cash.

In addition to the aforementioned robberies, police are also trying to identify the people who robbed an ATM at a Wells Fargo in southwest Charlotte.

The incident happened Wednesday, May 24 around 5:15 p.m. at the Wells Fargo in the 700 block of Tyvola Road.

Surveillance footage shows a man working to service the ATM. The footage shows two people running up to the ATM and attempting to take containers from the machine while it is being serviced.

The surveillance video then shows the worker confronting the two people. The footage shows a scuffle between the worker and the robbery suspects.

Smith said the thieves got away with a portion of the ATM that contained money. He said the worker was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.