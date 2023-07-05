Child injured after drive-by shooting leaves hospital after a month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Its been nearly three months since gunshots were fired into a home in west Charlotte striking an eight-year-old girl in the head.

She was rushed to the hospital to undergo a life-saving surgery.

She got out a few days ago, but is still dealing with her injures, some she may have for the rest of her life.

“She got a lot of pictures in here.”

Shelia Campbell spends a lot of time doing what many parents and grandparents love doing: going through photos and remembering the good times. But Shelia also remembers a time not too long ago that wasn’t so good.

“Oh, the night that it happened was so…ooh.” the Great-grandmother of the shooting victim said.

Back in April, several members of Campbell’s family were at a home along Burbank Drive in west Charlotte when the shadows of criminals with bad intentions seemed to appear out of nowhere.

“It’s not often that it hit home for us.” Campbell recalled.

Weapons were drawn and triggers pulled as round after round sliced into the home. Close to a dozen people were inside at the time.

Only eight-year-old Olivia was was injured. One of the bullets struck her in the head.

“To see my daughter and grand kid go through something like that, that is not as easy task.”

It took weeks of intensive care and therapy before Olive could be released from the hospital, a day before her 9th birthday.

“Olivia has a strong will to live.” Campbell told WBTV’s Ron Lee.

The family didn’t want Olivia to appear on camera, but we did get a chance to talk with her. Her body may not have fully recovered yet, but she’s still a vibrant little girl with a big smile. The family does say she’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, and loud noises can bring those terrified emotions back, like when fireworks were going off Tuesday night. But through her recovery it was a request she made that really surprised everyone.

It was only a couple of days that little Olivia came out of the hospital, that she wanted to come back to her original home. The family tells WBTV that she wanted to see those images for herself and to be able to reconcile everything she went through.

And while Shelia proudly proclaims she’s a woman of faith, she also believes in something else…karma.

“Whatever you do to somebody, it comes back. It may not come back just like you did it, but it’s coming back.”

Campbell says she really harbors no ill-will to whoever did this, she’s just glad to have her granddaughter home.

