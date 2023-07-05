Chances for showers and storms in today’s forecast, temperatures stay hot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This afternoon and evening will be hot and humid with more chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of the day.

Today: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening thunderstorms possible.

Tomorrow: Sun and clouds, scattered afternoon/evening storms possible.

Through the Weekend: Seasonal, afternoon/evening storms still possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. However, some cloud cover from an area of showers and thunderstorms across Tennessee this morning should limit the amount of energy available in the atmosphere and should help limit our severe weather chances and rain/thunderstorm chances in general.

Wednesday feels-like temperatures (WBTV First Alert Weather)

There is still some larger scale forcing that could trigger storms today.

Our weather pattern will not be changing much over the next few days and the ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat and storm chances will stick around for another day or so. This will mean another afternoon/evening with the potential for a few storms.

Humidity levels will be a touch lower than earlier this week, but with temps topping out around 90s, Heat Index values will top out in the upper 90s and low triple-digits.

Most of today will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s, otherwise expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday into next weekend, afternoon highs will not be as hot but will still climb into the upper 80s with chances for scattered storms in the afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.