British GP next up for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Fresh from a points scoring weekend in Austria, the Kannapolis-based Haas Formula One Team is headed to historic Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix, for Round 11 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Silverstone was back where it all began for the Formula 1 World Championship on May 13, 1950, on the perimeter layout of the runway strips used by the Royal Air Force in World War II. Britain has been a mainstay on Formula 1′s calendar since the championship’s inaugural race and Silverstone has been the host venue each year since 1987, following spells at Aintree and Brands Hatch.

Silverstone is renowned as a fast and flowing circuit, which tests the aerodynamic prowess of Formula 1 cars, and puts a high energy load through Pirelli’s tires. High-speed sequences such as Copse, Maggotts and Becketts, and Stowe have been tackled by the greats throughout Formula 1 history and now the class of 2023 are ready to sweep around Silverstone’s iconic tarmac.

As well as the location for Formula 1′s first championship round, Britain is the home for the majority of Formula 1 teams. Eight of the 10 participating entrants – including MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – have either their headquarters or satellite operations in Britain, with many in close proximity to Silverstone. That means a large portion of the paddock has the unusual experience of commuting to work from home during the British Grand Prix weekend.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team enters the British Grand Prix in seventh position in the Constructors’ Championship after returning to the points-paying positions in Austria. Nico Hulkenberg has scored points in nine of his 10 starts at Silverstone, most recently in 2020, when he began the one-off 70th Anniversary Grand Prix from third on the grid. Kevin Magnussen also scored points on his most recent Silverstone start, in 2022, and took a best of seventh in his rookie campaign in 2014.

Racing at Silverstone is a special event for a lot of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, as it marks their home race. Ahead of the 2023 British Grand Prix, we spoke to three longstanding members of the team about their feelings racing so close to home and some of their memories of the event.

Round 11 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship brings a lot of the team back home for the British Grand Prix. What’s special to you about racing there, considering our HQ is just 15 miles away?

Lewis Raybould (Factory Operations Team Leader): “Silverstone brings a range of different challenges to us as a team. Being only 15 miles away from Banbury, it allows for us to react to certain repair work/updates at much later notice than usual, and typically because of this, we have vans running back and forth constantly over the course of the build-up week.

“It also allows the chance for the traveling staff to stay at home if they live within a comfortably commutable distance to the track. This can be good and bad sometimes. It’s nice to have the opportunity to go home every evening but what you also need to make sure is that you do not compromise anything within your approach to the race weekend with any unnecessary distractions that typically you wouldn’t face when racing abroad.”

Peter Wright (Race Team Operations Coordinator): “Racing at Silverstone is great as the atmosphere is up there with the best and British fans are great and know the sport. From a personal point of view, it means some are lucky to sleep in their own beds!”

How does the British Grand Prix compare to other races?

Kate Mackenzie (Senior Travel Coordinator): “Last year’s atmosphere was probably the busiest I have seen and it’s great to see so many other activities and concerts for the fans to experience as well as the on-track action. You never know what the weather will bring also.

“The circuit is world renowned for the speed that these cars take through some of the corners. With prime grandstand and standing locations across the circuit, it makes it a great opportunity for fans to see these Formula 1 cars in all their glory and get the full Formula 1 experience.”

LR: “Silverstone on a Formula 1 weekend now is comparable to that of a music festival. With the concerts and hundreds of thousands of fans, the atmosphere is unrivaled.”

What memories – whether as a fan or from working at events - do you have of Silverstone?

LR: “Silverstone was not only the first live Formula 1 event I attended as a fan back in 2012, but it was also the circuit I attended my first test with Haas in 2017. I have many good memories over the years at Silverstone, not only in a Formula 1 capacity but through different motorsport events over the years.

“I think for me, one memory that sticks out was watching the 2008 Grand Prix when Lewis Hamilton won by over a minute – certainly one of the most dominant performances in the sport’s history, and it was a very wet race with action happening every lap.”

KM: “I first attended the race here I think in 1999 or 2000, I was working for an F3000 team at the time and living overseas – so it was a great experience – although those were the days when there was no bypass and I have memories of the terrible traffic and having hire cars stuck in the muddy car parks.”

PW: “My memories of Silverstone go way back. Silverstone in 1985 was the first Grand Prix I watched as a fan at the track, I can’t remember who won, so it must’ve been a good day. 2006 was the first year I worked at Silverstone, with McLaren. I think I went every year since working with McLaren then with Haas in 2016, our first season.

“That was special being a new team on the grid and doing so well early on. It’s great to be at another home race as some of us are based in the UK, but we’re the American team.”

We also have Haas’ annual family day after the British Grand Prix, where staff can bring family and friends to the track – what does that mean to the team?

LR: “For sure, being able to give those closest to us a full behind-the-scenes tour is a great opportunity that Haas provides. For those who have only ever seen Formula 1 through the TV, it gives them a much better understanding and a greater appreciation of the work we do and why this is our passion.”

KM: “It’s great for the team to bring their family and friends to show them around what they do for their job and also for the drivers to meet our families too. It’s a great opportunity for those who work hard at the factory to see some action and how things work trackside who don’t normally get to experience that.”

PW: “Family day is great. We get to show our loved ones that put up with a lot of us being away what we do for a living and our passion for it.”

Kevin Magnussen:

Round 11 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship brings a lot of the team back home for the British Grand Prix. Some of our team might be biased, but you can’t talk about racing in the UK without mentioning the fans – what feelings does Silverstone evoke for you?

“Silverstone is a great event because the atmosphere is fantastic. British fans are so into Formula 1 and the venue is one big party, a great festival. The track is also awesome, it’s always a highlight to drive a Formula 1 car around Silverstone.”

Silverstone Circuit is only 15 miles away from the team’s UK base, do you feel that close connection when entering race week?

“It’s great. It’s one of our home races in a way as we have a lot of British team members and we have our UK HQ in Banbury, Oxfordshire. We have quite a few home races in our team – we have the US which hosts our ‘official’ home races, but we have bases in the UK and Italy as well.”

Following the British Grand Prix, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will be participating in the Pirelli Tire Test. Is there much you can learn apart from having extra time in the VF-23?

“It’s a tire test so there’s not much we can do there except do laps, but it’s a lovely day of driving around Silverstone which is not the worst thing you can be doing!”

Nico Hulkenberg:

Round 11 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship brings a lot of the team back home for the British Grand Prix. Some of our team might be biased, but you can’t talk about racing in the UK without mentioning the fans – what feelings does Silverstone evoke for you?

“Silverstone is great, the fans are very knowledgeable and they’re really into F1. I feel a lot of love and support there. The track is also fantastic – it has some of the greatest corners on the calendar which I really like and it’s super high-speed. I’ve got good memories from racing there in the past so I’m looking forward to gearing up and getting on track.”

Silverstone Circuit is a driver’s type of race track – fast, flowing, and full of character. With the track being only 15 miles away from the team’s UK base, do you feel that close connection when entering race week?

“I think the characteristics of the track describe our team pretty well – spicy, quick, dynamic! We obviously have quite a few members of the team from the UK, and our Banbury base is super close, which always helps with activities and events we have going on either side of the race. I’ve been with the team for over half a year now and think I’ve settled in well. Everyone has been very open from the beginning, and we enjoy working together.”

Following the British Grand Prix, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will be participating in the Pirelli Tire Test. How valuable to a team like Haas is additional running, and what are you looking to get out of your time on track?

“We’re there to test tires for the future, whether that’s compounds or tire constructions so it’s very important actually to know what’s coming up in the future for car development and when designing the car. It’s extra track time, which is always valuable now as it’s very limited this season with Sprints and almost no pre-season testing, so I’m looking forward to sharing the day with Kev.”

