Box truck driver charged after 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash, troopers say

Troopers say the box truck driver ran the stop sign.
No other details have been released regarding what led up to the crash.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The driver of a box truck is facing charges after two people were killed in a traffic accident on Tuesday in Rowan County.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and other emergency responders responded to a deadly crash that closed a busy road.

Stokes Ferry Road was closed near the intersection with High Rock Road. It reopened just after 6 p.m.

Officials said two people on a motorcycle were killed after a collision with a box truck.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at approximately 2:34 p.m.

Troopers say Wesley Elvitt Bennett, 30, of Denton, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet box truck north on High Rock Road when he ran a stop sign at the intersection with Stokes Ferry Road.

A motorcycle ridden by Jason Avery Hall, 52, of Concord, and Sarah McCoy, ran into the box truck. Hall and McCoy died at the scene, according to troopers.

Bennett was not injured, troopers said. He was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and running a stop sign.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

