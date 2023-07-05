1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Charlotte shooting, police searching for suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard at the Birch Townhomes, near I-85 and Brookshire Boulevard.

Police said they do not have anyone in custody, but there were witnesses to the shooting.

Medic said one person died at the scene and took another patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD believes the shooter knew both people shot and said it was not a random incident.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the person killed.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

