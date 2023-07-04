Troopers investigating accident with multiple injuries on Rowan Co. road

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and other emergency responders are investigating a traffic accident that has closed a busy road.

Stokes Ferry Road is closed near the intersection with High Rock Road.

Officials at the scene said they are investigating a traffic accident with injuries to at least two people.

No other details were released. This is a developing story and new information will be provided when available.

