Troopers investigating accident with multiple injuries on Rowan Co. road

Stokes Ferry Road is affected near the High Rock Road intersection.
Officials at the scene said they are investigating a traffic accident with injuries to at least two people.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rowan County Sheriff's Office, and other emergency responders are investigating a traffic accident that has closed a busy road.

Stokes Ferry Road is closed near the intersection with High Rock Road.

Officials at the scene said they are investigating a traffic accident with injuries to at least two people.

No other details were released. This is a developing story and new information will be provided when available.

