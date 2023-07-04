PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mysterious lava formation resembles movie monster at Kilauea summit
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A photographer captured what looks like a movie monster come to life at the summit of Kilauea last month.

Far from the usual Madam Pele sighting — Photographer Warren Fintz captured photos at Halemaumau Crater that almost appear to show a “face” within the lava, or at least two eyes and a mouth.

The occurrence has drawn comparisons to the lava demon Te Kā from Disney’s Moana.

