MEDIC: 4 shot in Derita home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A law enforcement officer tells WBTV four people were reportedly shot inside a home overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Park Brook Drive in the Derita neighborhood.

The 911 call first came in as a stabbing, then as a shooting.

Neighbors in the Derita neighborhood did not want to go on camera, but WBTV they heard gunshots and then saw a car speed away.

Crime scene investigators have taped off a home and a portion of the street. Dozens of evidence markers were laid where bullet casings could be seen in the street as well as several bullet holes along a fence.

MEDIC says two people have life-threatening injuries, one has serious injuries, and another has minor injuries.

Audio between Dispatchers and MEDIC on the scene talks about the patients, including one who is just 14 years old.

