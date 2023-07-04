PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man charged by Rowan deputies, accused of trying to meet child online for sex

Kristopher Erik Brasch, 47, was arrested on Tuesday.
Kristopher Erik Brasch, 47, was arrested on Tuesday.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly trying to meet a child online for a sex act.

Erik Kristopher Brasch, 47, was charged Tuesday morning with displaying material harmful to minors and solicitation of a child by computer.

Brasch was arrested on Tingle Dr. off Julian Rd. on Tuesday morning just after midnight.

Bond was set at $500,000. Brasch is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Thursday.

