Man charged by Rowan deputies, accused of trying to meet child online for sex

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly trying to meet a child online for a sex act.

Erik Kristopher Brasch, 47, was charged Tuesday morning with displaying material harmful to minors and solicitation of a child by computer.

Brasch was arrested on Tingle Dr. off Julian Rd. on Tuesday morning just after midnight.

Bond was set at $500,000. Brasch is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Thursday.

