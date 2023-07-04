PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lagoona Bay developer proposes fewer units, smaller bay

The number of residential units is shrinking by almost 500.
At the center of a proposed development in Huntersville would be a private Lagoona Bay Club...
At the center of a proposed development in Huntersville would be a private Lagoona Bay Club with a 10-acre freshwater lagoon.(Source: LagoonaBay.com)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lagoona Bay developer has modified the current plan for the proposed Huntersville development.

The plan originally called for an $800 million mixed-use community partially along Sam Furr Road. It was to span about 270 acres, with a luxury hotel and conference center, townhomes, single family homes, luxury apartments and condos.

“We are taking out ‘All’ of the Highway commercial, no hotel, no convention center, no retail/restaurants and the 412 condos are gone,” Lagoona Bay Developer Jake Palillo wrote on Facebook.

Related: Public offers opinions on proposed Lagoona Bay project in Huntersville

The town planning board voted to deny the request for recommendation of the Lagoona Bay project Tuesday night.

The number of homes and apartments off the north side of Sam Furr Road will also be reduced. Now, a new plan will call for 90 detached homes and 300 apartments (down from 320).

The proposed beach club and tropical-style lagoon will also be reduced in size from 10 acres to 8, according to Palillo.

The post noted that the number of homes proposed south of Sam Furr Road will remain the same.

This brings the total number of proposed residential units down from 1,182 to 692, wrote Palillo.

The decrease in units will allow for more memberships to the beach club for folks who live outside of the development, according to his post.

The changes come after Huntersville residents raised multiple concerns about the potential impacts on traffic.

The final vote on the project was expected in July, but Palillo wrote the proposed changes will delay the decision for “several months.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

