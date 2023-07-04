PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hot, humid for the Fourth of July; a few evening storms possible

Most of the Fourth of July will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.
It will not be quite as humid as Monday, but with temperatures topping out in the low 90s, heat index values will top out in the upper 90s.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This pattern of hot and humid conditions along with chances for afternoon/evening storms will continue across the Carolinas through most of the week.

  • TODAY:  Hot and humid, afternoon/evening thunderstorms possible
  • TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, scattered afternoon/evening storms possible
  • REST OF WEEK: Seasonal, afternoon/evening storms still possible

It will not be quite as humid as Monday, but with temperatures topping out in the low 90s, heat index values will top out in the upper 90s.  

Our weather pattern will not be changing much over the next few days and the ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat and storm chances will stick around for another day or so. This will mean another afternoon/evening with the potential for a few storms.

There is the potential for a few storms on Tuesday afternoon/evening.
There is the potential for a few storms on Tuesday afternoon/evening.(Source: WBTV)

Most of the Fourth of July will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. 

On Wednesday and Thursday, those storm chances will ramp up just a bit. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. 

Friday into next weekend, afternoon highs will not be as hot but will still climb into the upper 80s with chances for scattered storms in the afternoon.

Eric Garlick

