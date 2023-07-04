‘Freedom Isn’t Free:’ NC man builds plane to honor those who fought for America

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina man made the decision to build a plane and have it painted to depict images of the fight for freedom throughout history as a way to honor the men and woman who served.

Steve Jarrell of Hendersonville said he got the idea after seeing his brother’s plane, Liberty, on display at several air shows.

“My brother had already built an airplane where he did a salute to all of our armed forces, it’s called Liberty,” said Jarrell. “And after watching the reaction, at several of the airshows that we’ve been to, especially with out vets, a lot of them would just walk around the plane, silently, a number of them, you’d see tears in their eyes as they walked around.”

Liberty depicts images of the five branches of the military including first responders.

“And I just felt it was important to do something to memorialize, to like I said, to pay homage to these guys and gals that have given us our freedom,” said Jarrell.

It took him and his brother Rodney about 20 months to build the experimental Van’s RV 14 plane which was completed in April 2021 and later painted blue. The plane also has the date June 14, 1777, U.S. Flag Day, inscribed on it.

Once it was completed, he named his plane Freedom with the theme: “Freedom Isn’t Free.”

Jarell said he wanted to find iconic images and photos that showed the new freedoms on one side and how the story was not so nice and sunny on the other side.

“It really took the better part of at least a year and half for John, the airbrush artist and myself to go back and forth,” said Jarrell. “We wanted to depict as we fleshed out the ideas we wanted to depict half of the plane being the beginning of our country, the colonial times when we first broke free.”

In the images below, the left side of the plane features a young eagle, a sunrise with light clouds, George Washington crossing the Delaware, Paul Revere’s midnight ride and the thirteen colony flag by Betsy Ross.

“As we move them around to the right side, we wanted to depict more modern time so I was looking for very iconic images,” said Jarrell.

On that side of the plane, an image of the six Marines raising the flag at Iwo Jima is shown, an older eagle, storm clouds, the Arlington Cemetery and the Vietnam Memorial Wall.

“Probably one of my most favorite scenes in the whole plane is the Vietnam Memorial Wall with the Washington Memorial reflected in it. Once again, a very, very moving iconic place if you’ve ever been there, so we were just looking for scenes that, that really reinforced: freedom isn’t free,” said Jarrell.

The plane will be on display on the Fourth of July at the Western North Carolina Air Museum. However, Jarrell said he likes to fly down to the Greenville downtown airport often so people will be seeing it around.

The plane will also be on display at the World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration in Wisconsin in July.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.