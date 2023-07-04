PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Firework forecast: Warm, humid end to Fourth of July

The latest weather update for your Fourth of July celebrations
The latest on the weather conditions for your holiday festivities this evening
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our summery pattern will continue! It will be hot, humid, with a daily chance for scattered storms.

  • TEMPERATURES: Either side of the 90-degree mark
  • HUMIDITY: Muggy conditions to stick around!
  • RAIN CHANCES: Scattered storms possible each day

Our forecast looks just like it should as we kick off the month of July! Anticipate warm and humid conditions to persist through the end of our 4th of July, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm remaining possible until just after sunset.

Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 70s once again early Wednesday morning with some patchy dense fog possible. High temperatures will rebound quickly back into the low 90s before scattered showers and storms develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. An isolated severe storm or two will be possible, with damaging wind gusts the main concern (although hail will also be possible).

Morning lows in the low 70s, afternoon highs around the 90-degree mark, and afternoon/early evening scattered storms will be the trend through the rest of the 7-day forecast!

Keep the WBTV First Alert Weather App handy so you can check radar and temperatures before heading out the door for any of those outdoor plans!

