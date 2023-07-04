Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV took questions to a rollercoaster expert after Carowinds’ Fury 325 ride was shut down.

A large crack was spotted in a support beam on the ride this past Friday.

By being in the right place at the right time at Carowinds, Jeremy Wagner made sure tragedy was avoided.

On Monday, North Carolina’s Department of Labor was out at Carowinds inspecting the rollercoaster. It came after a park-goer saw something, recorded a video and then alerted officials.

The ride was shut down, but some big questions remain unanswered: When did this start? What caused the support beam to crack?

“I look up and I see light through the pole,” said Jeremy Wagner, who spotted the crack on Fury 325 on June 30.

WBTV’s Drone3 captured the moments inspectors were climbing and examining the entire coaster on Monday.

“Once they see this thing, they’re going to know there’s a failure and they’re going to tell Carowinds it’s got to be repaired before they put it back into service,” Gary Kilpatrick, president and founder of The Kilpatrick Group, said.

The North Carolina-based engineer and amusement park ride expert says the crack could have been caused by several factors, such as issues with a welded area, a defect in the material, or fatigue stress from the ride.

“When these machines go through this cycle of stress over and over again, that’s what we as engineers call fatigue stresses and over time if you have a problem in some area, it will manifest itself in a form of a failure like that,” said Kilpatrick.

The engineer said if the crack was left unnoticed, it could have caused fatigue and overload on other parts of the ride.

“If it would have never been caught and allowed to run like that over time, then it could have led to a catastrophic failure, maybe,” Kilpatrick said.

According to the engineer, incidents are extremely rare in modern rollercoasters.

“I’m really surprised that someone from the parking lot had to get that crack because I feel like the employees should have gotten it,” Caroline Wagner, who was on the ride when the crack was spotted, said.

A viewer sent WBTV a photo claiming the crack was visible a week prior to its closure.

Kilpatrick says rollercoasters are required to be inspected once a year by the state and daily by the amusement park.

“If that failure was present during an inspection before the park opened, yeah, they should have caught it,” said Kilpatrick.

The engineer added the builder of the ride is likely responsible for the incident and repairs.

“Since they are the ones that actually did the design analysis and so forth, they’re going to be ultimately responsible for it. Carowinds can only do so much because they’re the owner of the ride,” said Kilpatrick.

WBTV found the builder of the Fury 325 is Switzerland-based Bolliger & Mabillard. Company officials said they have a representative on-site and will continue to work closely with Carowinds to determine the cause, the repair and the reopening of the coaster.

Kilpatrick added there’s a possibility the Fury could open again this year pending repairs and inspectors signing off on it.

Fury 325 remains closed until further notice. WBTV News reached out to Carowinds and parent company Cedar Fair Entertainment Company for updates on the incident but has yet to receive a response.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.