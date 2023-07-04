PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Everybody wants it to stop’: ‘Streetcar takeover’ bill includes higher penalties

If signed into law, a first offense would land a driver a misdemeanor charge.
Penalties are raised for dangerous street takeovers happening in Charlotte
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina lawmakers are one step away from a major crackdown on dangerous drivers.

Last week, the North Carolina House unanimously passed a bill that would heavily penalize anyone who participates in or organizes “streetcar takeovers.”

If signed into law, a first offense would land a driver a misdemeanor charge. A second offense would include a $1,000 fine and the seizure of the vehicle seized.

A second offense within 24 months would earn a person a felony charge. They’d also pay two times the value of the car.

Plus, organizers of an event, on social media or otherwise, would be charged with a misdemeanor.

Related: Police: More arrests made in Charlotte ‘street takeovers’

“Everybody wants it to stop. Me, too,” said Lt. Christopher Rorie with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

He says it’s a move applauded by CMPD, who adds there have been 24 arrests and more than 100 citations related to those crimes in the last year.

“Not only does it help us here in Mecklenburg County, but you’re looking at the smaller counties, the smaller law enforcement organizations that may not have the resources that we have. But now they have this law to sort of help stop that,” explained Rorie.

While the bill has its critics who either don’t mind the activity or call it “over-policing,” the majority of lawmakers agree it’s an important step to help deter this crime.

Additionally, the bill does not hold spectators accountable. Anyone watching this happen would not be charged.

The bill was passed in the state House and Senate, which means all it needs now is Gov. Roy Cooper’s mark of approval.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Austin was a student-athlete at South Mecklenburg High School.
South Mecklenburg High student-athlete drowns in Lake Norman, sources say
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
Carowinds Fury 325 shut down after visitors notice crack on rollercoaster
Salisbury Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.
Police: Man killed in Salisbury shooting, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

One dead after possible alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
Two men were seen climbing the track of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds on Monday.
Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster
Michael Ray Price is being held on a $10,000 bond.
Police: Man ‘body slams’ puppy in Monroe parking lot
Police: Man ‘body slams’ puppy to death in Monroe parking lot - clipped version