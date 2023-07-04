‘Everybody wants it to stop’: ‘Streetcar takeover’ bill includes higher penalties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina lawmakers are one step away from a major crackdown on dangerous drivers.

Last week, the North Carolina House unanimously passed a bill that would heavily penalize anyone who participates in or organizes “streetcar takeovers.”

If signed into law, a first offense would land a driver a misdemeanor charge. A second offense would include a $1,000 fine and the seizure of the vehicle seized.

A second offense within 24 months would earn a person a felony charge. They’d also pay two times the value of the car.

Plus, organizers of an event, on social media or otherwise, would be charged with a misdemeanor.

“Everybody wants it to stop. Me, too,” said Lt. Christopher Rorie with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

He says it’s a move applauded by CMPD, who adds there have been 24 arrests and more than 100 citations related to those crimes in the last year.

“Not only does it help us here in Mecklenburg County, but you’re looking at the smaller counties, the smaller law enforcement organizations that may not have the resources that we have. But now they have this law to sort of help stop that,” explained Rorie.

While the bill has its critics who either don’t mind the activity or call it “over-policing,” the majority of lawmakers agree it’s an important step to help deter this crime.

Additionally, the bill does not hold spectators accountable. Anyone watching this happen would not be charged.

The bill was passed in the state House and Senate, which means all it needs now is Gov. Roy Cooper’s mark of approval.

