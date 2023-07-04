PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Coroner: Body of missing Cornelius man recovered from SC lake

The death has been ruled accidental, according to the coroner.
The Anderson County coroner said the death of Louiz Pontez-Farias has been ruled accidental.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (WBTV) – The body of a Cornelius man was found after an apparent drowning in a South Carolina lake over the weekend, authorities said.

According to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore, the man was reported missing on Friday, June 30, around 1:20 p.m.

Crews began a search of Lake Hartwell after the reports came in.

The victim’s body was found approximately five feet from a boat dock around 4:30 p.m. on July 1, the coroner said.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim has been identified as Louiz Pontez-Farias, 18, of Cornelius. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to freshwater drowning, officials said.

Investigators said the victim and several others were at a rental home on vacation. Pontez-Farias was last spoken with around 3 or 4 a.m. Friday by several of his friends.

Friends said they thought the victim had gone to bed, according to the coroner’s office. When they awoke on Friday afternoon, they said they couldn’t find him.

“There appears to be no indication of foul play and the manner of death has been ruled accidental,” a news release from the Anderson County Coroner’s Office stated.

