Cool down coming with more seasonable temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This pattern of hot and humid conditions along with chances for afternoon/evening storms will continue across the Carolinas through most of the week.

TODAY : Hot and humid, afternoon/evening thunderstorms possible

TOMORROW : Sun and clouds, scattered afternoon/evening storms possible

REST OF WEEK: Seasonal, afternoon/evening storms still possible

Today will not be quite as humid as Monday, but with temps topping out in the low 90s, Heat Index values will top out in the upper 90s.

Fireworks forecast (First Alert Weather)

Our weather pattern will not be changing much over the next few days and the ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat and storm chances will stick around for another day or so. This will mean another afternoon/evening with the potential for a few storms.

Most of today will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. On Wednesday and Thursday, those storm chances will ramp up just a bit. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday into next weekend, afternoon highs will not be as hot but will still climb into the upper 80s with chances for scattered storms in the afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.