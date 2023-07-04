Annual 4th of July SkyShow happening at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Baseball on the Fourth of July is a long-standing American tradition and the Charlotte Knights will take to the field and host the annual WBT SkyShow on Tuesday night

The game at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte will see the Knights take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Ahead of the first pitch, crews have been working on the field and getting the fireworks ready.

The SkyShow is a tradition in Charlotte; this is its ninth year at Truist Field and thousands of fans look forward to the annual event.

Lots of preparation goes into this process. The planning begins months in advance and the crew at Truist Field spends hours getting those fireworks ready for the big event.

But before that, there’s plenty to do at the ballpark.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Tuesday. There is going to be lots of live entertainment and things to do inside the stadium before the game, including all those favorite ballpark treats.

The first pitch is thrown out at 6:35 p.m. Then, after the game, the fireworks will begin. The SkysSow is one of the largest fireworks displays in the southeast.

Happy Fourth of July!



See you tonight for the biggest and best Fourth of July celebration in the Southeast! 🇺🇸🎆⚾️ pic.twitter.com/4ZtKfsWEGl — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 4, 2023

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online or at the box office. If tickets aren’t available, the fireworks can be seen from Romare Bearden Park.

Due to the show, the Charlotte Area Transit System will be running on a different schedule for routes around the area.

REMINDER: CATS' Call Center, Lost & Found, Pass Sales & Information offices are closed tomorrow, July 4.



CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule on July 4.



For questions, call CATS customer service at 704-336-RIDE (7433). — Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) July 3, 2023

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said streets around Romare Bearden Park will be closed Tuesday night for the uptown fireworks display.

Officers said the heaviest impact on traffic will be between 9 and 11:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid driving in uptown Charlotte Tuesday night if possible. They’re also reminded not to stop on the shoulder of the interstate to view fireworks, as it creates a “major safety hazard,” police said.

