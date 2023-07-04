The 77th annual Faith 4th of July parade rolls on despite withdrawal of some sponsors

FAITH, N.C. (WBTV) - The 77th annual 4th of July parade in the Rowan County town of Faith stepped off this morning in front of tens of thousands of spectators. Each year the weeklong celebration is one of the biggest in the state.

This year though, organizers had to deal with the loss of some of event’s main corporate sponsors. Food Lion, Novant Health, and several others pulled their sponsorship over Confederate imagery in the parade last year.

More than three hours before the parade started there were hundreds of chairs already in place, including Diane Johnson’s.

“At 5 to 7…my husband drops us off, our chairs are set up and I just enjoy sitting here and relaxing,” Johnson said.

At 10, it got underway with the long and loud firetruck parade, the formal presentation of the colors by the Veterans Honor Guard, and then some of the familiar entries including the very popular Shriners with bagpipes and drums playing Amazing Grace, and what says America more than a walking taco?

There was a difference this year with some of the major sponsors pulling out after last year’s parade. A group protesting the presence of the Confederate flag and the firing of rifles in the parade wrote letters to sponsors urging them to withdraw.

“We’re not saying that this parade is a negative factor in this community,” Alissa Redmond told WBTV Following last year’s parade. “We’re saying we want to see it move forward in a way that is more inclusive for everyone.”

Did the withdrawal of some sponsors have any impact? Lonnie Vanhoy, the organizer this year, said he didn’t think that it had an impact.

“It doesn’t seem to have any,” Vanhoy said. “We pulled it off as usual. I respect how people feel. I know how I feel, but we managed, we managed to get by. I’m so glad. Some other people stepped up and I’m so glad.”

The reenactors took their place as usual and marched on.

Many in Faith today said it isn’t about the politics, but more about the family tradition of it all, the chance to see family and friends either in the crowd, or in the parade.

“It’s amazing. It’s a lot of nostalgia there I think,” Vanhoy added. “Oh yeah. We had a real good success. The food business is going about like it did last year. We hope to do good today, usually the biggest day you know, 4th of July.”

“It’s just a small town get together,” Johnson said. “I love it.”

