69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is dead after an alligator attack Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to Brams Point Road in the Spanish Wells community for a possible alligator attack near a lagoon bordering a golf course.

Officials say they located a 69-year-old woman at the edge of the lagoon who appeared unresponsive. An alligator was guarding the woman and interrupted rescue efforts, deputies said.

The gator was removed and the woman’s body was recovered.

Deputies say the woman was walking her dog when the attack happened, but it was unclear where she was taken into the water.

Her name has not yet been released.

This is the second fatal alligator attack in Beaufort County in less than a year. An 88-year-old Sun City woman was attacked at a lagoon in August of 2022.

