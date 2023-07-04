20 Charlotteans become American citizens on the 4th of July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Museum of History hosted a Naturalization Ceremony on the Fourth of July for 20 Charlotteans from 15 countries who spent years earning their citizenship.

The new citizens include people from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Gana, Guinea, Honduras, India, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Rwanda and Sudan.

“We appreciate they let us become part of them, to become American. Yes, we are so grateful,” said Zeiaab Salih, one of those who became a citizen.

Salih and her husband Musdafa immigrated to America in 2017 with aspirations of offering their two young daughters a better life with a good education.

“The process including a child adopting a new language, new culture, missing family, friends, and it’s a new life,” explained Musdafa. “It’s hard to adapt to a new life but it deserves it. Yeah. But it’s emotionally hard.”

The Singh family also had an exciting Independence Day. Their family began immigrating in 1999 from India and their 21-year-old son earned his citizenship on the Fourth of July.

“I‘ve been here since like, like 2 years old, 3 years old. So I’ve been here and like most of my life, most of my friends have grown up here. So it’s been a long journey getting here. Lots of bumps in the roads, but it’s just really happy getting here to this day,” said Aryan Singh. “It just feels different, you know? I don’t know like it’s, it’s a blessing to finally get to vote for the first time. That’s also something I’m looking forward to.”

His father and mother will earn their citizenship at the end of July after 24 challenging years often living in fear of deportation.

“When we are not a citizen, or when we don’t have a green card, we are always scared to leave the country. We don’t know if we can come back. I’m always challenging like we are always scared that someone might stop us at the immigration and say you’re not allowed to enter the country,” explained Aryan’s father, Suraj. “So that was like tricky is every time we leave left the country and came back. But this country has been really good to us. So we are happy.”

After nearly 24 years, three members of the Singh family earn their American Citizenship in July 2024. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

During the naturalization ceremony, Julia Bulinska shared her immigration story with the candidates.

“So the naturalization process is a stressful process, right? Because it feels like your life is on the line. So finally receiving the naturalization myself, it’s the best feeling in the world. There’s no other moment like becoming a U.S. citizen here in the United States,” Bulinska said. “I always was a freedom chaser. And being in the United States, it just, it was a no-brainer. For me, this is where I was - the only country that I would ever move away from home. So, becoming a U.S. citizen was a cherry on top. It was no other way.”

She is the International House director of education and workforce development in Charlotte and works to help immigrants during their citizenship journey.

“We help them get to the point as we witness today, through many different programs, through education programs, through the exchange programs, through legal clinic, also helps our future citizens to get to that point,” said Bulinska.

She hopes those who were born in the states will grow to understand the importance of living in a country with immigrants.

“In every country, there’s those situations where people don’t really accept what is happening. I think that immigrants in this country bring so much more than we see - what’s what’s being promoted than what’s not,” Bulinska said. “I think that once people realize that, how much we bring to America and how much more interesting and amazing we make [it], that will change thoughts of many people that are not quite on board.”

During Tuesday’s naturalization ceremony, she said she reflected on her citizenship journey and described what it feels like to be an American.

“There’s something about America that it’s just different,” Bulinska said. “There’s no other country in this world like the United States. There’s no other country.”

International House Director of Education & Workforce Development Julia Bulinska (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.