2 killed in Rowan Co. crash involving motorcycle, box truck, officials say
Stokes Ferry Road is affected near the High Rock Road intersection.
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and other emergency responders are investigating a deadly crash that has closed a busy road.
Stokes Ferry Road is closed near the intersection with High Rock Road.
Officials said two people on a motorcycle were killed after a collision with a box truck.
No other details have been released regarding what led up to the crash. This is a developing story and new information will be provided when available.
