2 killed in Rowan Co. crash involving motorcycle, box truck, officials say

Stokes Ferry Road is affected near the High Rock Road intersection.
No other details have been released regarding what led up to the crash.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and other emergency responders are investigating a deadly crash that has closed a busy road.

Stokes Ferry Road is closed near the intersection with High Rock Road.

Officials said two people on a motorcycle were killed after a collision with a box truck.

No other details have been released regarding what led up to the crash. This is a developing story and new information will be provided when available.

